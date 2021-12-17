Woman sentenced for assaulting 13-year-old girl after jumping out of bushes

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJLT) — An Iowa Park woman with a long criminal record is back in jail after serving her latest sentence for robbery.

Ashley Bilyeu, 34, was arrested Thursday, December 16, for injury to a child after police went to a disturbance in the 500 block of Garrison.

Ashley Bilyeu Wichita County Jail booking photo

Officers said when they arrived, several females and one male were in the street and they all left as officers pulled up.

A 13-year-old girl told police she was walking with a friend when Bilyeu and a man, who were hiding in some bushes, began yelling at them.

She said Bilyeu was holding a knife and that Bilyeu kicked her in the midsection.

The victim said the friend she was walking with had once dated the same man Bilyeu had dated, and Bilyeu was upset about it.

Police located Bilyeu in the next block and arrested her.

In January 2020, Bilyeu was sentenced to two years in prison for robbery.

The victim said Bilyeu and a man came to his house and hit him in the head with a flashlight

and they took his keys, wallet, phone and car.

Bilyeu has 17 arrests dating to 2008 in Wichita County, including evading arrest, prostitution and drug possession.