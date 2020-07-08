Woman sentenced for child endangerment and possession of a controlled substance

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 39-year-old Wichita Falls woman is sentenced for putting a two-year-old girl’s life at risk with drugs and loaded guns in reach throughout a home near the Wichita Falls Country Club.

Misty Kay Flinchum pleaded guilty to two of her six pending charges and was placed on 5 years probation. Wichita county district attorney’s drug enforcement officers were serving a warrant on Club View street for 50-year-old Charles Wallace and said Flinchum let them in.

Police said when they called out for Wallace he said he was in the bathroom and they found him at the sink with blood running down his chest and a hypodermic needle nearby. Police said he told them when they had knocked on the door, he injected heroin into his neck and told them Flinchum had also injected heroin earlier.

As officers went through the home, they said they found numerous loaded guns in reach of the two-year-old girl, including a rifle on top of a baby’s crib, handguns on a bed, and uncapped hypodermic needles and drug paraphernalia on a mirror on the floor.

Police said Wallace told them they would lock the door where the drugs were by using a bungee cord hooked to a shelf. But officers said that would not have kept a two-year-old from entering.

The officers said Flinchum was slurring words and seemed to be falling asleep on her feet.

Flinchum has at least 4 other charges pending including drug possession and possession of an unlawful weapon. Wallace’s child endangerment charge is also pending.