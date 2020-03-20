Woman sentenced for child endangerment, theft charges

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman with more than 30 arrests has been sentenced for child endangerment and three theft charges.

Danica Thrasher, 40, received four 18-month jail sentences.

Authorities said Thrasher was supposed to be sentenced in November 2019, but she failed to show up in court.

The child endangerment sentence was filed when her 1-year-old child tested positive for cocaine. She has numerous theft and shoplifting arrests and convictions since 2010.

In 2012, Thrasher was arrested at a Wichita Falls Walmart after police officers said she rammed an officer with her cart of stolen items and jumped into a waiting car. She was arrested January 2020 while out on bond when police officers said she stole $100 worth of steaks from a United and one of her sentences was for stealing steaks from the Lawrence Road Walmart in 2016.