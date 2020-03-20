Breaking News
Officials confirm two new cases of COVID-19 in Wichita Co.
1  of  25
Closings & Delays
2020 Red River Wine and Beer Festival 2020 US National Art Battle Championship in Wichita Falls 97th District Court Jury Trials Arts Council Offices, Kemp Center for the Arts & The Forum Boots and Heels for Hot Meals Child Support Dockets Children's Miracle Netwrok Allstar Softball Game Cowboy True El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Red Door Senior Center Region 9 Adult Education and Literacy River Bend Nature Center Southside Youth Senter THE Kitchen - 2020 Volunteer Appreciation Dinner THE Kitchen - Community Champions Day The Museum of North Texas History Ulta Beauty Urban Air Wichita County Sheriff's Office Citizen's Alumni Association Wichita Falls Elk Lodge

Woman sentenced for child endangerment, theft charges

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman with more than 30 arrests has been sentenced for child endangerment and three theft charges.

Danica Thrasher, 40, received four 18-month jail sentences.

Authorities said Thrasher was supposed to be sentenced in November 2019, but she failed to show up in court.

The child endangerment sentence was filed when her 1-year-old child tested positive for cocaine. She has numerous theft and shoplifting arrests and convictions since 2010.

In 2012, Thrasher was arrested at a Wichita Falls Walmart after police officers said she rammed an officer with her cart of stolen items and jumped into a waiting car. She was arrested January 2020 while out on bond when police officers said she stole $100 worth of steaks from a United and one of her sentences was for stealing steaks from the Lawrence Road Walmart in 2016.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News