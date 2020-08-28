Woman sentenced in assault involving canned air

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 29- year-old Wichita Falls woman is sentenced for two counts of assault family violence, including one involving a can of air duster spray.

Alyssa Keener received two three- year prison sentences Friday in 30th District court. One was for an incident in March when an officer stopped a U-Haul truck at 12th and Grace that was being driven erratically.

The officer noticed the driver had blood on her clothes, arms hands and face, a bleeding wound on her forehead, a large knot above her right eye, a bruise under the eye and a cut lip.

Her face was covered in dried and fresh blood.

The officer said she told him a man she had met at Walmart inflicted the injuries.

He had the driver and the passenger, identified as Keener, step out.

Once separated, officers said the driver began to shake and cry, and told them she was scared for her life.

She told them Keener was the person who assaulted her. She said she met her online the month before and they were living together.

She said Keener had originally been driving the truck and assaulted her while they were in a U-Haul parking lot, then asked her to drive it.

She said Keener also told her if anyone asked her about her injuries, to tell them a man in Walmart did it.

An officer said he found blood on the passenger seat, floorboard, dashboard and other areas inside the truck.

Police called an ambulance to take the victim to the hospital.

At the hospital, more injuries were found on the victim, including bruises on her arms, legs, thighs, back and ribs.

She also had burn marks on her neck, base of her head and face.

She said she had been sprayed at close range with an air duster spray can.

The other assault charge was for an incident last December when a woman was pulled by her hair by Keener.