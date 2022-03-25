WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman who was arrested in an alleged sex trafficking and child pornography case last year has been sentenced to prison in a plea deal for eight of her nine charges.

All of Yannah O’Brien’s pleas were related to child porn, and her 5-year prison sentences will be served concurrently.

A human trafficking charge was earlier dismissed.

Her co-defendant, Elijah Grant, is awaiting his trial or plea to 15 charges related to child pornography and lewd visual material and a charge of human trafficking.

Grant and O’Brien were arrested after a year-long DPS investigation that started in July 2020.

Elijah Grant and Yannah O’Brien booking photos, courtesy of Wichita County Jail

Grant has a 16-count indictment alleging sex trafficking, possession of child pornography and promotion of lewd images of a child.

According to their arrest affidavits, the investigation began when DPS agents in the Houston area were trying to recover a child, who was later found with Grant.

As part of the investigation, DPS officials recovered Grant’s cell phone and later found nude photos and videos of the child performing sexual acts. The phone also reportedly had online escort ads of O’Brien.

When Grant was interviewed by a DPS special agent, he said he picked up the child from Burkburnett and took the child to Houston to stay with family.

Officers said he admitted to obtaining money previously from the prostitution of O’Brien in Wichita Falls.

Investigators believe Grant was going to post sex escort ads of the child, and that he and O’Brien were going to make money off of the victim on these online sex escort websites.

Grant and O’Brien are jailed on $1.2 million and $700,000 bonds respectively.