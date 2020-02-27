Woman sentenced to 10 months state jail after probation revoked

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman will spend 10 months in a state jail after her probation for evading arrest was revoked on Thursday.

Patricia Lynn Tetteh-Quaye, 30, was sentenced to 10 months in a state jail Thursday by Judge Charles Barnard. After receiving a year of probation, Tetteh-Quaye faced additional charges of theft and evading arrest later that year. Tetteh-Quaye’s sentence stems from a theft at Walmart on Greenbriar in January 2018.

According to police, officials with Walmart told them Tetteh-Quaye left Walmart with a shopping cart full of stolen items and was with a man who had been looking in vehicles in the parking lot.

An officer saw Tetteh-Quaye walking toward the Murphy’s Gas Station in the parking loty and ordered her to stop.

The officer said Tetteh-Quaye turned around and began moving in the direction of a nearby church, where the officer found her hiding in the bushes on the property.

The officer said he continued yelling for Tetteh-Quaye to stop, but she began shouting she wasn’t going back to jail and kept walking away.

The officer said he grabbed Tetteh-Quaye by an arm, after which she went to the ground and wouldn’t put her hands out.

The officer said he then tased Tetteh-Quaye to subdue her, then put handcuffs on her.

Tetteh-Quaye has a lengthy criminal history dating back to 2012, when she was arrested for aggravated assault family violence in July. She was arrested two more times in December of 2012.

In February 2016, Tetteh-Quaye was arrested in Electra and charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.

Tetteh-Quaye has several other arrests and charges ranging from speeding 15 mph or more over the posted speed limit, possession of a controlled substance, multiple theft and evading arrest charges, and continued violence against family.