Woman sentenced to 10 years in prison after probation revoked for child sexual assault

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An Ardmore woman is sentenced to 10 years in prison after her probation for aggravated sexual assault of a child was revoked.

Courtney Lee, 24, received another five years in prison for failure to register as a sex offender, and the sentences will be served concurrently. She was given credit on the sentence for 1,250 days served in jail.

She was arrested in August 2015 at a home on Avenue J after a 13-year-old boy told officers he was Lee’s boyfriend.

Lee said she having sex with the boy and admitted knowing he was underage.

Lee was given a competency exam and ruled competent and was given 10 years probation in 2016. She had told the judge she suffers from schizophrenia and is bipolar.

She was then arrested the next year when police were checking her listed residency at a home on 9th Street, and a resident there, George Sapp, told them she no longer lived at his home and had gone to Ardmore.

Sapp himself was involved in a case of child endangerment around this same time when authorities said he and his wife did not prevent another woman, Dusti Gamble, from having sex with their daughter. The couple were convicted of child endangerment.