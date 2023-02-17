WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman who failed to show up for her sentencing to prison in January and was arrested last week in front of a pool hall was brought into court today to receive that sentence.

Antreka Rucker was sentenced to 2 years in prison for forgery of an elderly and six months in jail on 3 counts of child abandonment/endangerment.

She had originally been placed on three years of probation on those charges, but then prosecutors said she violated her probation by failing to report to the probation office in 2019 through 2021.

The forgery involved a check of a 73-year-old woman who told police Rucker had once been her home health provider.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police were serving the arrest warrant for forgery in late 2017 at her apartment and said Rucker was not there, but a 3-year-old boy opened the door, and they also found a 5-month-old girl lying on a couch and a 1-year-old boy without clothes running around with a large metal construction nut in his mouth.