WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman who now lives in Olney is going back to prison after her latest pleas Wednesday, March 2, for more Wichita County crimes.

Brittany Kuter received a three-year prison term after pleading guilty to tampering with evidence and 125 days in jail for child endangerment. A theft charge was dismissed in her plea agreement.

The tampering charge came in 2020 when Burkburnett police went to a home to investigate a narcotics case in which an infant was being exposed. They said they found a baby crawling toward the door, and when they told Kuter to wait outside while they searched, they said she begged them to be allowed inside to put a tampon on.

They told her no, but they said she snuck back in and hid her drugs under a pillow.

The child endangerment sentence was for another investigation that came after one of Kuter’s children told a school counselor there were drugs in her house, and her mother’s boyfriend was telling the student to cut herself. Investigators said Kuter’s 11-month-old child tested positive for eight different drugs.

The theft charge that was dismissed involved the alleged shoplifting of an ear wax cleaning kit.

Kuter’s record includes around 20 convictions and 26 arrests.

In 2017, she was sentenced to prison for theft from a man who let her stay in his house. Before her arrest, he said he had also been alerted she planned to steal a rare antique handgun from him, and that she had been posting stolen items on social websites.

Kuter was also charged with stealing a Nintendo Play system from her sister and selling it to a game store.

She also pleaded guilty to stealing a credit card from an elderly friend and using it to purchase items. Not long after she was released on that charge, she was arrested for allegedly stealing boys’ underwear at a Dollar General.

In December 2020, she was in jail and charged with exploiting a disabled person when a mentally challenged inmate said Kuter and her boyfriend had scammed her out of her I.D., Lone Star and Debit Cards and also her keys to her apartment and car. She said they also sold some of the furniture from her apartment while she was in jail. That charge was later dismissed against Kuter.

Besides multiple arrests for theft and burglary, Kuter has five charges of violating probation and two for violation of parole.