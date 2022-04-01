WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman has been sentenced to four years in prison for kidnapping a baby, after being found competent to stand trial after treatment at the state hospital.

Latoya Reece was judged competent in February after being committed to the state hospital. An evaluation found her incompetent to stand trial in November 2019 and again in February 2021. Court records show she will receive further treatment at the state hospital in Vernon beginning April 28.

Wichita County Jail booking

She was arrested in June 2019 on Marconi Street after police got a report that a woman had taken another woman’s baby, saying it was her baby.

Police began searching the area and found a woman carrying a baby in the 700 block of Holland.

An officer recognized her and asked her whose baby she had, and said Reece said it was hers. The officer asked her if he could hold the baby and she agreed to let him.

Then the officer said a hysterical woman arrived screaming that it was her baby.

The officer handed the six-month-old to the woman and handcuffed Reece.

The baby’s mother told the officer Reece was her sister and was on narcotics.

She said her aunt had been watching the baby while she was at work, and that when she got home, her aunt told her that Reece had come and told her she was the mother of the child and took it.

The aunt told police she was unloading the car and set the baby down and Reece picked up the child and began hugging it and saying she was its mother.

The aunt said she tried to take the baby back, but Reece took off walking with it.

Reece has 21 arrests in Wichita County including two for assault, drug possession, public intoxication (4), resisting arrest (3), evading arrest, and violation of parole.