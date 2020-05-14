Woman sentenced to probation for biting corrections officers

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 30-year-old Wichita Falls woman is sentenced to probation for assaulting officers, and has several other charges pending.

Krystal Gillespie pleaded guilty to two charges of assault of an officer and received two years probation, deferred, on each.

The first charge was filed in January when police say Gillespie was threatening to kill her mother and began cursing officers and resisting, and kicked one officer in the leg.

The second charge was filed about four days after she was released from jail on the first charge.



Officers said she was trespassing at a convenience store and when they tried to remove her she began resisting and kicking, and while being booked into jail, she bit a detention officer.

Gillespie was also sentenced to 236 days in jail for resisting arrest and terroristic threat and has two other charges of resisting and trespassing pending.