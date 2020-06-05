Woman sentenced to state jail time after being found naked, eating snacks during burglary

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman is sentenced for a burglary in which the victim said she came home and found a naked woman in her home who had made herself a salad, eaten various snacks and washed her hair.

Angela Sue Everman, 42, was sentenced Friday to two years in state jail for burglary. Everman’s probation from an earlier drug charge was also revoked Friday. In December 2017, police said they responded to a disturbance call from a home on Joline and found Everman on the front porch arguing with the resident.

The resident told police Everman had broken into the through a window.

Police said the resident told them she found Everman naked in the home, eating cake, and had helped herself to a salad, popcorn, cookies and a Pepsi.

Everman has had 26 criminal cases filed in Wichita County, and 37 arrests, including three for prostitution, two for burglary, two for assault of officers and about a dozen for criminal trespass.