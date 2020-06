WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police officers are investigating a shooting that happened Friday around 12:30 p.m.

According to WFPD Sgt. Charlie Eipper, a woman was dropped off at United Regional’s emergency room with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Before she went in for surgery, the woman was able to identify the driver of the vehicle who dropped her off and gave a name of a person in the backseat of the car who she said is the person who shot her.

This is still under investigation.