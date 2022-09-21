WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman is going to jail after allegedly stabbing a man during an argument over a pickup truck.

According to police around 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, officers responded to the 4600 block of Southwest Parkway for an assault with a weapon.

When police arrived, they discovered the male victim was suffering from a superficial stab wound. During their investigation it was discovered the victim and suspect were arguing over a truck and the victim chased the suspect down to the the Goodwill parking lot on Southwest Parkway where she allegedly stabbed him.

The woman was arrested and charged with Assault with a Weapon. The victim was treated on-scene.

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest information.