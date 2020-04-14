1  of  2
Woman stabs roommate in back over marijuana

Local News
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police said an argument over missing marijuana leads to a man being stabbed in the back by his roommate.

Officers said they went to an apartment in the 1200 block of Thompson Rd. Saturday, April 11 and found the victim standing outside bleeding from a wound to the back.

They said he told them he and his roommate of about a month, Jessica Jimenez, had gotten into an argument over the missing marijuana and after arguing a while he turned his back to get away from her and she stabbed him in the back with a kitchen knife.

No information is available on the condition of the victim.

