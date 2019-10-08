Woman suspected of dozens of car burglaries indicted

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman, Wichita Falls police said, could be involved in dozens of car burglaries last summer has been indicted on several charges.

Destiny Dunbar, 23, has indictments for drug possession, credit or debit card abuse, theft, and ID theft.

In July, police charged her and another suspect, Anthony Bowen, and said they could be responsible for dozens of car break-ins at apartment complexes.

Dunbar has bonds totalling about $200,000 on 23 charges. Bowen has bonds of about $100,000 on 15 charges.

They were arrested in Seymour by Baylor County deputies after Wichita Falls police sent out an alert to watch for a stolen Elantra.

Officers said the burglars were targeting unlocked vehicles at apartment complexes in the southside of Wichita Falls, and taking checks, passports, debit and credit cards.

Detectives said they recovered the stolen car and also numerous credit cards and checks.

