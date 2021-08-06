Woman unloading groceries with two children confronted by man with gun

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It was a frightening few seconds for a Wichita Falls mom and her two children. On August 4, police responded to reports of a tall, skinny white male pointing a gun at multiple people on Speedway Avenue.

When the first officer arrived, a woman told him she had just unloaded groceries when the man ran up from the west and pointed a gun at her several times, yelling something she couldn’t understand. He then walked away east toward Holliday Road.

Police said surveillance video from the home confirmed the incident.

Officers found the man walking south on Holliday Road and detained him. They said a search turned up a silver and black semi-automatic pistol inside his waistband.

Records showed the gun had been stolen in 2019.

Travis Leon Anderson was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and theft of a firearm.