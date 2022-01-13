Woman wanted for robbery arrested in credit union

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman wanted on an outstanding robbery warrant is spotted in a credit union and taken into custody after police say she resisted and struggled.

WIchita County jail booking photo

Angela Bedford, 35, was booked into jail on a $22,000 bond Wednesday.

Police say an alert off-duty officer spotted Bedford in the Texoma Community Credit Union on Sheppard Access about 4 p.m. Wednesday and knew she had a warrant.

He alerted police and officers arrived and approached her at a counter.

They say she turned to face them and told them they were not going to arrest her.

As she attempted to run, an officer grabbed her arm and then her waist and pulled her to the floor, where he said she resisted having her arms pulled behind her back, and it took two officers to several minutes of struggling to get her in handcuffs.

The warrant for her arrest was issued last November when she did not show up for a court hearing on her robbery charge.

That charge was filed last March when her former landlord said she had “the hell beaten out of me” by her former tenant and that she forced her to write her a check for $400 then broke the office phone before leaving.

Police say Bedford told them she had gone to the office to get her refund deposit and the landlord wrote it out voluntarily and no violence occurred. But they say she did admit to breaking the phone.

Police say the victim had multiple injuries to her face. Bedford posted her $20,000 bond the next day.

Bedford has previous convictions for terroristic threats, resisting arrest, and assault.