Woman wanted on June DWI charge arrested at scene of pedestrian accident

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman wanted on a warrant for not appearing in court for a June DWI charge, is arrested Monday at the scene of a car-pedestrian accident.

Lidiana Hernandez, 40, had an arraignment set for October 5. When she did not appear, a warrant was issued, and it was served this morning at the scene of the accident. Police said she was southbound on Cromwell about 7:00 a.m. and was making a turn at the intersection at York when she struck a woman who was walking in the street.



Police said Hernandez said she did not see the woman. The victim was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

In the arrest in June police said Hernandez was driving a Fiat that struck a Toyota. The airbags on the Fiat deployed and officers said Hernandez was sitting on the curb next to it crying. Police said she told them she had been driving drunk and to just take her to jail. Officers said she failed her field sobriety test and refused to submit a blood sample, so a warrant for blood was obtained.