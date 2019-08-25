Woman who beat good Samaritan that helped her sentenced to prison

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A homeless woman taken in by a good Samaritan who was beaten is sentenced on several charges.

Victoria Lawson got a 10-year prison sentence suspended to three years on probation for assault of a public servant.

She was also sentenced to probation for escape while causing injury as well as 248 days for assault.

Last April police officers said the woman who took Lawson into her home on Lincoln called the police when Lawson became aggressive and took her cell phone hitting her 10 to 12 times in the head.

When officers arrived, they said Lawson began fighting them and had to be tased twice to get handcuffs on her.

Then police officers said she got out of the handcuffs and an officer was injured when she charged into him.