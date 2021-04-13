Woman who broke into MSU office to steal money for drugs arrested again for alleged drug use

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Midwestern State University professor’s daughter who was sentenced to three years probation after using her mother’s keys to get into her office at MSU to steal money and drugs was arrested over the weekend for allegedly using drugs.

Prosecutors filed a motion to bring Abby Debois to court for violation of her probation.

They said Debois used narcotics several times, Benzodiazepines and drank alcohol.

She was sentenced in 2019 to probation.

A detective interviewed Abby Lee Debois and said she admitted to taking her mother’s keys to get into the office after MSU police began investigating a theft the month before.

She said at first she was after her mother’s prescription drugs but after they were all used, she searched other desks.

Police said she found a locked cash box and broke the lock and took $80 dollars to buy drugs, used them all and came back the same night and took another $1,300.

Police said some of the cash was used for more drugs and Debois lost the rest of it at a casino.