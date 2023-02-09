Toni Cribb was arrested after she failed to show up for sentencing in a Fentanyl case. Photo Credit: Wichita County Jail

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman police said was arrested in a traffic stop deputies said led to the seizure of meth and enough fentanyl for 2,000 lethal doses is back in jail after she did not show up for her sentencing on January 27, 2023.

Toni Cribb was arrested by DPS officers today, February 9. She was to be sentenced for possession of a controlled substance, with three other charges to be dismissed. Now her sentencing is reset for Friday in 78th District Court.

Last September, Cribb and a male passenger were arrested by Wichita County deputies who seized over 27 grams of methamphetamine and enough fentanyl to potentially produce up to 2,000 lethal doses, according to authorities.

They said Cribb, the driver, was acting nervous and clutching a white backpack.

Inside that white backpack and another backpack, deputies said they found what tested to be meth and a substance that tested as fentanyl.

Deputies also confiscated a set of scales.

This makes Cribb’s 27th arrest, with about 20 drug-related charges on her record.

She was arrested again in November when police stopped her after they said she left the Red Roof Inn with no headlights on. They said they found meth, blue pills and marijuana in her bra.

In 2013 she was charged with child endangerment and abandonment when police said she left her 10-year-old daughter alone at a house with no water and dog feces on the floor. Police said the girl was found crying in the front yard and told them her mother had dropped her off the night before and left.