Woman who got probation for scamming man of his retirement now going to prison

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 63-year old Wichita Falls woman who received probation for scamming an 85-year-old man out of his retirement funds is going to prison after being seen with the victim after her first sentencing.

Mary Lujan pleaded guilty in January 2019 and received 10 years of deferred probation. But less than a month later she was seen with the Holliday man which was prohibited in her sentencing agreement.

Her probation was revoked by 89th District Judge Charles Barnard and she was sentenced to spend 6 years in prison and pay the remaining $50,000 of restitution.

Lujan and her sister were arrested in 2018 and charged with exploitation of the elderly. Police said they used a scam called cat phishing to steal more than $90,000 from the man, telling him she needed money for her medical bills.

The victim’s son filed a report stating his father’s retirement was disappearing at an alarming rate. The investigator reported that about $33,000 in checks and $58,000 in cash were taken in about five months.

When the victim met Warren at a casino investigators said Lujan was is in the process of getting a divorce and was romantically involved with a second man, while she was scamming the Holliday man.

When investigators asked Lujan the nature of her illness, they said she couldn’t give them her doctor’s name or what medication she was taking.

They said she shared some of the money she got with her sister, but no conviction is on record for her.