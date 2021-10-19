Woman who got stuck in stolen car sentenced to jail

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Kansas woman whose flight from authorities in a stolen car ended when she got stuck in the mud on a dead-end road is going to a state jail.

According to records, Sarah McDaniel of Hugoton, Kansas was sentenced to 18 months Tuesday by 78th District Judge Meredith Kennedy for evading arrest. The stolen car charge was evidently dismissed.

Wichita County Jail booking

In July of 2020, a woman’s car was stolen from the Love’s Truck Stop. The owner located her car on U.S. 287 near Iowa park using an iPhone app and notified authorities.

Two troopers stopped it on a county road and told the driver to get out numerous times but she just sat in the car, and then sped off.

They said the car turned south on FM 1814 at 80 miles an hour on FM 1814, which dead-ends into a resident’s driveway.

At the end of the road, they said McDaniel drove through two properties and then got stuck in the mud.

Again, they said she refused to get out of the car and was then pulled out and handcuffed.

Troopers then determined she might need medical attention and she was taken to United Regional Hospital and treated for a possible overdose of 20-25 50 mg pills of Tramadol (opioid prescription pain medication).

She was not booked into jail until about eight months later.