WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman awaiting trial for allegedly smothering her mother to death by sitting on her while praying is back in jail after a new arrest warrant is issued when she failed to show up for a court hearing last month.

Gloria Jordan, 41, was booked into jail Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, on a $220,000 bond for manslaughter. The arrest warrant was issued on September 22 when 89th District Court officials said she did not appear for her court date.

Gloria Jordan Wichita County Jail mugshot October 2022

Jordan was arrested in Burkburnett on the manslaughter charge last February after Crime Stoppers posted a $1,000 reward. She posted her bond two months later.

The death of the victim, Wichita Falls pastor Gloria Farmer-Jordan, on Nov. 21, 2021, in the 1800 block of Las Cruces was initially treated as a natural death.

A few days later a friend of the victim raised concerns, and a follow-up investigation and autopsy were initiated.

Police interviewed the only other person who was in the home at the time of the death other than Jordan.

They said that the witness told them she did not tell officers she suspected Jordan caused her mother’s death because she was afraid of Jordan. She told officers that Jordan had been praying that day, and put her hand on her mother’s forehead and pushed her down.

Gloria Farmer-Jordan

She said Jordan then straddled her mother’s body and sat on her chest while her mother yelled for her to get off because she couldn’t breathe. She said she tried to pull Jordan off but couldn’t move her, and Jordan stayed on top of her mother until she stopped breathing.

Police questioned Jordan and said she admitted pushing her mother and getting on top of her in a prayer position with her hand on her forehead. When police asked for additional details, they said Jordan refused to answer any more questions for fear of incriminating herself.

The autopsy found the cause of death to be asphyxia and the death was ruled a homicide.

Four days after the death of Farmer, Jordan was arrested on an unrelated charge of assault of a family member at the same location.

The victim said Jordan requested a ride to Dallas for a doctor’s appointment and when the victim asked if she could pay for the gas, Jordan got mad and grabbed the top of the victim’s head and shouted, “I rebuke you in the name of the Lord!” then began slamming her head into the wall repeatedly.

Farmer-Jordan, 70, and her husband founded First Pentecostal Church in Wichita Falls in 1981 and had worked at Howmet.