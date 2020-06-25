Woman who allegedly made COVID claim to avoid jail time now in jail

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman who was arrested in April for allegedly trying to cash a counterfeit check for almost $5,000 and avoided jail by telling officers she had been near a person who tested positive for COVID-19 is now in jail.

Toni Cribb, 34, is charged with forgery of a financial instrument.

Wichita Falls police said the Auto Cash Center on Iowa Park Road reported Cribb tried to pass a counterfeit check for $4,970.

The employee was suspicious because she said Cribb was nervous and in a hurry to leave.

She said Cribb told her the check was from her new job.

The officer said when he questioned Cribb she said he got her new job on-line, and her job description was to “send out paychecks.” but she did not know her boss’s name or contact information.

The officer also wondered if Cribb could have been the victim of a common on-line scam that requires victims to cash checks and send a percentage back. But the officer said Cribb never claimed to be a victim and also she had previous arrests for fraud and fraud-related offenses.

When the officer determined a crime had been committed and contacted the Wichita County Jail, he said the jail declined to book her because she had said she had been near someone who had tested positive for COVID-19.

However, Cribb was booked into jail on the charge Tuesday.

Cribb has 26 arrests in Wichita County. In 2013 she was charged with child endangerment and abandonment when police said she left her 10-year-old daughter alone in a house with no water and dog feces on the floor.

Police said the girl was found crying in the front yard and told them her mother had dropped her off the night before and left.

Officers said when Cribb arrived she told them she had left a few hours earlier to do laundry at a motel.