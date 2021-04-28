Woman who needed life-saving surgery dies in wreck leaving hospital

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The name of a woman killed in a Sunday night vehicle crash on Kemp Blvd. and Avenue L has been released.

The woman’s name is Barbara Trabanco, 58. According to WFPD Sgt. Charlie Eipper, Trabanco went to the hospital before the wreck in need of immediate life-saving surgery but she left against medical advice.

11 minutes after leaving the hospital, Trabanco crashed into cars parked at a home. Some witnesses on the scene say they thought she was having a seizure.

She was taken to the hospital and according to the WFPD, Trabanco was alert and talking when she arrived at the hospital but when officers arrived to speak to her about the accident she was intubated.

She later died at the hospital but it is unknown if she died because of the surgery she needed before the wreck or if she died because of the crash.

