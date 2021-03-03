Woman who posed as nurses to phone in prescriptions for herself could have probation revoked

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman police officers said posed as nurses to phone in prescriptions for herself is back in jail facing revocation of her probation after the district attorney’s office said she continued drug abuse while on probation.

Lacey Lynn Harms was booked Tuesday and is now being held without bond.

Harms was sentenced to 10 years prison in 2015, and it was suspended to probation.

Prosecutors said while on probation, she violated numerous terms and conditions, including use of amphetamines and alcohol determined by urine samples and also failed to attend drug treatment classes.

Seven counts of prescription fraud were filed in 2015 and two charges of attempt to obtain controlled substances by fraud were filed in 2003.

Police officers said she had 11 prescriptions for phentermine filled at Walmart.

They said she would call in and say she was “Nurse Beth,” “Nurse Sara” or “Nurse Stacy” with a Wichita Falls family practice doctor to place prescriptions for herself.

The doctor’s office told police officers Harms was no longer a patient of the doctor and no prescriptions had been called in for her.

The motion to revoke asks for a prison sentence of not less than two years or more than 10.