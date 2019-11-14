Woman who said she didn’t know she was pregnant sentenced in endangerment case

ELECTRA (KFDX/KJTL) — An Electra woman who told authorities she did not know she was pregnant until she gave birth last year pleaded guilty to child endangerment Thursday.

Police said Darnell Williams used drugs throughout her pregnancy and the baby tested positive for meth and marijuana after she gave birth in her apartment in July of 2018.

She agreed to a plea agreement for two years of probation, deferred. If she completes the probation, the charge will be erased.

According to the affidavit, Williams gave birth on July 26, 2018, and claims she didn’t know she was pregnant until she went into labor, however, the baby’s father later stated that they both knew she was pregnant beforehand.

Both Williams and the baby were taken to United Regional where a CPS case was opened due to statements made by Williams and the father.

Williams told police she used methamphetamine and marijuana on a regular basis and throughout her entire pregnancy, including the day before giving birth.

Tests on both Williams and the baby came back positive for meth and marijuana.