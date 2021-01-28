Woman who went after her wedding ring at soon-to-be ex-husband’s home pleads guilty to assaulting him

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman who was after her wedding ring in her soon-to-be ex-husband’s home pleads guilty to assaulting him after she barged inside.

Sarah Watson, 37, was arrested in 2019 and charged with aggravated assault, and on Thursday pleaded to a lesser charge of assault with bodily injury. She was placed on one-year probation.

The victim said Watson came to his home on Rain Lily Court to return one of his credit cards and when he opened the door, she walked in and went straight to the bathroom and started searching for her ring.

When he asked her to leave, he said she became violent, grabbed a shaving razor off the counter and tried to slash him, leaving three small cuts on his arm.

He said he tried to push her out of his home, and she hit him several times in the face with her fists.

He eventually was able to get her outside and said she hit him again and he pushed her and she fell to the ground as he closed his door.

Police say they were unable to locate Watson, but about an hour later she called 911 for police to come to Mount Scott Drive.

Police say when questioned, Watson admitted she went inside her husband’s home without permission to get her ring back.

But she claimed he assaulted her first by grabbing her neck from behind so she grabbed the razor in self-defense.

Officers say they saw no marks on her neck. When asked why she waited so long to call 911, they say she told them she had to buy some milk.

Records show Watson’s husband was granted a divorce last March.