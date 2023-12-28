WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman with nearly a dozen this year alone that police said offered to pay them or “do anything” to avoid going to jail, is now going to prison.

Heather Blackburn, 32, of Wichita Falls, had her probation revoked on several convictions and pleaded guilty to numerous other charges for sentences ranging from 6 years to 15 months.

In one arrest the day after Christmas last year, police say she was found hiding under a trailer behind a house she was barred from.

According to authorities, Blackburn resisted and began kicking the patrol car window and when they put her in leg restraints, she said she would pay $1,000 or do anything if they would not take her to jail.

While being booked in jail, officers said they found a clear baggie with methamphetamine hidden near her left breast.

Blackburn’s 11 arrests in 2023 alone include evading and resisting arrest, bribery, drug possession, burglary of a habitation, trespass, burglary of vehicles, and 8 for violating a protective order.

In 2019 she was convicted of theft of almost $2,000 cash from a man who said she was his housekeeper and that he was in the hospital when she took his income tax refund cash and a handgun from his house.