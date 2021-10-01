Woman whose children tested positive for cocaine, meth pleads guilty to child endangerment

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Burkburnett woman who admitted to using drugs while pregnant, and whose two daughters tested positive for cocaine and methamphetamine, pleaded guilty to child endangerment on Friday, October 1.

Sharissea Dawn Young was placed on five years probation on the two counts she pleaded to.

Burkburnett Police received a report in June of 2020 from Family and Protective Services that Young tested positive for marijuana and meth and admitted using drugs during her pregnancy.

A hair follicle test of her two daughters showed one was positive for cocaine and the other for meth.