WICHITA FALL (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman with 33 arrests dating back to 2004 is now charged with three counts of child endangerment after children tests positive for meth.

Joellen Wolfe is jailed on three $10,000 bonds.

Details were only available on one victim, 7-years-old, who police and Child Protective services say tested positive for meth, as did Wolfe. The case was opened last January and the arrest warrant was issued in April and served today, December 30, 2022.



This is the 33rd arrest of Wolfe, whose charges include robbery and dozens of cases of theft and burglary. Wolfe has about 20 convictions in Wichita County, about 15 for theft or burglary. She was convicted in 2017 for stealing the purse of a woman working at the St. Patrick’s Day Festival downtown. The owner tracked her down in the crowd and found the purse.

Police said Wolfe first argued no crime occurred because the purse was returned with nothing missing. Then they said Wolfe changed the story and said someone handed her the purse. Then she said it was a prize she had won, and finally said she picked it up by mistake because she thought it was hers, even though she was carrying her purse too.

She was arrested in 2009 after police say two security officers at United Regional Hospital were injured trying to stop a car fleeing from car burglaries.

Other charges came after police investigations of porch thefts, burglaries and stolen merchandise being returned for refunds.