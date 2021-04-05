Woman with 37 arrests arrested again for assault of pregnant daughter

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman with 37 arrests is now in jail with a $25,000 bond after police said she threatened to “gut her daughter like a fish” after her daughter told her she was pregnant.

Katherine “Tootsie” Justice is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon which was identified a kitchen knife.

On the morning of Saturday, April 2, 2021, police were called from the Delux Inn on Broad about a woman with a knife.

They met the victim in the parking lot and she told them her mother pulled a knife on her after the daughter told her she was pregnant.

She said she had found out she was pregnant that morning and walked to her mother’s adjoining apartment to tell her.

She said Justice told her “That ain’t my responsibility” then told her to “Get the **** out of here.”

She said she was on the balcony talking to another tenant when Justice came out with a kitchen knife and advanced on her saying “I’m going to gut you like a fish.”

At this time, she said her mother’s boyfriend came out and pulled Justice back into her room.

Officers said both witnesses on the balcony corroborated the daughter’s account.

Besides 31 prior charges of public intoxication, Justice has six charges of assaults.

In 2006 she was charged with eight counts of child endangerment after police said she poured gasoline around eight children playing in an apartment complex parking lot and was trying to light it when a relative took the matches away from her.