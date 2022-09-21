WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman with an unusual criminal history and four outstanding warrants was arrested on Tuesday after police said she attempted to flee from an investigation in a car, then slipped out of a handcuff after being detained and attempting to flee on foot.

Breauna Danielle Reece, 22, of Wichita Falls, faces two third-degree felony offenses, Escape from Custody and Evading Arrest or Detention with a Vehicle.

Reece was wanted on four Wichita County warrants at the time of her arrest:

Surety to surrender principal — Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance PG1, 400g or more

Surety off bond — Failure to identify giving false or fictitious information

Surety off bond — Possession of marijuana less than 2 grams

Surety off bond — Assault causing bodily injury

Breauna Reece mugshot courtesy Wichita County Jail

Reece is currently being held at the Wichita County Jail. Her bonds from the two new felony charges and her four warrants total $108,650.

According to the affidavit, officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department were dispatched to the 1300 block of Borton Road at around 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, to assist detectives with an active investigation at a residence.

An officer said he was instructed that no vehicles or persons should be going to the residence on Borton and that if anyone arrived they needed to be identified and detained for questioning.

At around 5:20 p.m. the same day, a vehicle pulled into the driveway of the residence in which police were conducting their investigation.

The affidavit said the officer spoke to the driver, who was later identified as Reece, who told him she was at the residence to pick up her son. When the officer told Reece about the investigation and that she needed to exit the vehicle, she instead put the vehicle in reverse and began backing up.

The officer said he instructed Reece to stop, and that she was detained. He said Reece continued to back up and said she didn’t know what was going on or why there was an investigation happening. The officer informed Reece she needed to stop, but he said she refused and fled the scene in her vehicle.

According to the affidavit, Reece drove from Borton, turned south on Amber Avenue, then west on Redbud Lane, which is a dead end, forcing Reece to stop.

The officer, who pursued Reece, said he conducted a felony stop and asked Reece to exit the vehicle, to which she complied. The officer said he placed Reece in handcuffs and into the back of his patrol unit.

Another officer arrived on the scene and was asked to conduct a search on Reece. While exiting the patrol car, the officer said Reece slipped her hands out of the handcuffs and began to flee on foot. The officer said she made it about 318 feet before she was caught and placed back into handcuffs.

Breauna Reece mugshot from 2017, courtesy Wichita County Jail

Breauna Reece mugshot from 2018, courtesy Wichita County Jail

Breauna Reece mugshot from 2021, courtesy Wichita County Jail

A records check on Reece revealed six previous arrests on over a dozen charges, the first of which dates back to February of 2017.

Most recently, in July of 2021, Reece was charged with the manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance after officers with the Wichita County District Attorney’s Drug Enforcement Office intercepted a package containing over two pounds of methamphetamine.

Earlier in 2021, Reece was arrested for assault after allegedly punching her ex-girlfriend in the face. She’d been staying with her ex-girlfriend and a roommate. The affidavit said Reece’s ex-girlfriend walked in on Reece assaulting her roommate, so she deployed pepper spray.

Reece was reported to be the subject of a child pornography investigation while she was a student at Wichita Falls High School in 2017.

According to that affidavit, a cell phone video that possibly contained child pornography was circulating at a Wichita Falls ISD middle school. A teacher at the middle school advised police Reece, an Old High student, was in the video.

Police said Reece was taken to the principal’s office where she surrendered her phone, but not before she removed the memory card and snapped it.

Police said an off-duty officer then attempted to arrest her, and there was a brief struggle before she was transported to jail on charges of resisting arrest and tampering with evidence.

In December 2018, the alleged child pornography being investigated was revealed to be a video of a sex act between Reece and two females under the age of 17. Police said Reece was 19 at the time the video was taken, and the minors in the video were 14 and 16 years old.

Reece was charged with sexual assault of a child, but that charge was later no-billed and dismissed.