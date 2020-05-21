UPDATE: COVID-19 patient arrested, booked in Wichita Co. Jail Annex

UPDATE: Thursday, May 21, 12:17 p.m.

Wichita County Sheriff David Duke has identified the inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 as Destiny McCandless.

According to her arrest affidavit, McCandless was arrested at a home on Hooper Drive Wednesday around 8 p.m. after dispatch received a call from a man who said he was bitten by a woman.

When officers arrived, they reported finding McCandless crying hysterically, saying that she was assaulted by three men who were inside of the home with her. McCandless told officers that they were playing a dice game and she knew that her boyfriend, the man who made the 911 call, was cheating on her. According to her arrest affidavit, McCandless said they were drinking alcohol and started arguing. Officers on the scene said they watched a video of McCandless assaulting the victim.

On the video, officers said McCandless was charging at multiple people in the room and punched the victim in the jaw with a closed fist.

While the victim was holding her, he told investigators that she began scratching and biting him.

According to authorities, the victim had distinct bite marks on his left wrist, on the right side of his stomach, and also had scratches all around his upper body, and a busted lower lip.

The victim did admit to officers that he punched McCandless during the altercation to protect himself, according to the arrest affidavit.

McCandless is charged with assault causing bodily injury family violence. Her bond is set at $1,000.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we work to gather more information.

