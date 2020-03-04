Woman with criminal history arrested on October 2019 evading charge

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman with over a dozen prior arrests has been arrested yet again on a charge filed in October of 2019.

Adrian Lee Gipson, 27, had her most recent arrest Wednesday, March 4. Gipson’s bond was set at $2,500, which she posted the same day. The charge stems from an incident in the 1300 block of Central Freeway on October 23, 2019, regarding a Hispanic female threatening someone with a gun.

When authorities arrived, an officer said he stopped the suspect to question her, when an African-American female with what appeared to be pink hair who was with the suspect walked away quickly and refused the officer’s order to stop.

The officer said she kept walking until she was out of sight and he couldn’t go after her because he had the suspect detained.

When the officer asked that suspect who the other woman was, she said she was her girlfriend but wouldn’t give him her name.

The officer then asked a man with the suspect who the other woman was and said he told him she was his baby’s mother.

Gipson was later identified through file police photos.

Gipson has six convictions in Wichita County, including three years probation in 2013 for child endangement.

In that incident, police said Gipson left a child alone in an apartment with a candle burning, and the child later went outside in near freezing weather in only a dress and shirt.