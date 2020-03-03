Woman with lengthy criminal history back in jail after breaking into apartment

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman with several previous arrests is back in jail after police said she told them she broke into a man’s apartment on 8th Street to remove a pink hat, claiming it was drug paraphernalia and she did not want the man to get into trouble.

Jami Norwood, 29, was arrested and charged with burglary. Norwood has six other charges pending, including possession of a controlled substance, two counts of criminal trespass, two counts of failure to identify, and evading arrest. At last check, Norwood is being held on a $10,000 bond.

Police responded to the scene in the 1900 block of 8th Street on Saturday, where a witness told them the apartment in question was supposed to be locked.

The witness told police they heard noises inside and found the door unlocked with marks around it.

The witness told police that she announced she was calling police, and that Jami Norwood ran out of the door toward Denver Street.

Police said they found Norwood and she told them about taking the pink hat out of the apartment.

Norwood has at least six other charges pending, including two for criminal trespass at Walgreens in January, where she had previously been banned.

While Norwood was in jail after another arrest, officers said she kicked and bit one and tried to kick and bite another, and reportedly told them quote “if you knew who my father is.”