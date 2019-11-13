Woman with long criminal record fails to show for theft, child endangerment plea hearing

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman with a long record of theft and shoplifting fails to show for her plea hearing Wednesday, and her bonds have been ruled forfeited.

Danica Thrasher, 40, was supposed to be in 89th District Court Wednesday morning to plead to theft and child endangerment charges.

The child endangerment was filed last year when authorities said her 1-year-old girl tested positive for cocaine.

One of her previous theft charges was in 2012 when police officers said she tried to leave Walmart with stolen items, and when a security officer tried to stop her she rammed him with her cart and jumped into a waiting car.

The last shoplifting charge was also at a Walmart last year.

A month before that she was arrested for allegedly stealing a shirt from a store in the mall.

Thrasher has four previous convictions for theft or robbery and about 30 arrests in Wichita County.