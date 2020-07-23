Woman with multiple arrests sentenced to jail

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 25- year old woman is going to prison after having her probation revoked on several of her numerous convictions.

Danielle Stone had four probation charges converted to 5- years in prison, two were converted to 180- days in jail and one charge was credited to time already served. She had been serving 10- years probation.

Stone’s convictions or pending cases include escape, multiple counts of retaliation, resisting arrest, burglary and thefts.

Her most recent arrest last December was for allegedly taking more than $2,200 of cash and merchandise from JJ's Fast Stop where she worked.

Police said the thefts were captured on video over two days.

The store estimated the total of stolen goods or cash at $7,000 but Stone was only charged for the amount recorded on camera.

Her tampering with evidence charge came when a search at the jail recovered baggies of meth, cocaine, marijuana and Xanax in her body cavity.

A theft, escape and retaliation charge came during an arrest for shoplifting at Dillard’s, when officers said she threatened to “get them” when they had their badges off, and that the next time an officer came in the restaurant where she worked she would spit in their food.

She was also arrested for deadly conduct in 2012 when police searched her purse and found a handgun used in a shooting, in which a bullet fired into a house narrowly missed a sleeping baby.