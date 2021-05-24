Woman with numerous past assault arrests has two more after shots fired at car

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman, with numerous arrests for assaults going back to 2002, has two new assault charges after police say she fired shots at her ex-boyfriend who was in a car with another woman.

Lashenda Mitchell has two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Wichita County jail booking

On Friday about 8:30 a.m., police responded to the 500 block of Welch after a dispatcher took the call and heard arguing and a gunshot.

When they arrived, officers found a man outside a car in the street yelling at two women on a front porch.

The man and a female passenger told them the two women on the porch, who they said was the man’s former girlfriend and her mother, had fired shots at them.

The two women on the porch told officers they both had guns, and they set them down on chairs.

An officer found a bullet in the rear side of the man’s car, and paint chips on the ground.

The man and woman said their car was parked in front of the house when the shots were fired.

Officers say Mitchell agreed to speak to them and said she had been having issues with her former boyfriend. She said he followed her to her house and she had ran to a shed in the back to get her handgun.

She said she then ran back to the front and fired two or three shots at her ex-boyfriend’s car.

Mitchell’s arrest record includes seven assault charges, an injury to a child charge, and engaging in organized criminal activity.

In 2017 she was arrested following an assault on Flood.

Witnesses told officers Mitchell was throwing bricks at a window of a home and then hit the homeowner in the face with a brick.

Police say she left that location and went to Juarez Street where she used her car to ram another car multiple times, then used a baseball bat or board to break the windows of the car.