WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The driver of a car that collided with another vehicle on Kell East Tuesday around 5 pm has been booked on an enhanced DWI charge.

Wichita County jail booking photo

Haley Kettell, also known as Hayley Hays, 35, was booked into jail Tuesday evening after police obtained a warrant to draw blood and took her to the hospital.

Police on scene said Kettell refused to allow tests for intoxication and that they felt she was too unsteady to perform field sobriety test on the side of the road.

After she refused to voluntarily submit a blood sample, they obtained a warrant.

In the ambulance, officers say her speech was slurred and there was an odor of alcohol on her breath.

Prior to the collision on Kell, police responded to Fat Albert’s bar on Rhea Road about a disturbance.

The caller said that a customer wearing pink leopard shorts, was intoxicated and trying to drive off in a white Toyota.

By the time they arrived, they say the Toyota was gone, and they broadcast the description for other officers.

A few minutes later, the wreck was reported on Kell East involving a white Toyota.

Kettell has a prior conviction for DWI in 2016. In that arrest, an officer says he saw a car headed west on Kell drifting back and forth across the lanes and he pulled it over.

He says Kettell, aka Hays, smelled of alcohol, her eyes were glassy and speech slurred, and she was unsteady on her feet. He says she refused to perform any field sobriety tests.

The officer said Kettell said she had had one beer at a local bar and had smoked marijuana earlier in the day.