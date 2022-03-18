WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman is facing a felony charge after police said she wrapped a jump rope around her live-in boyfriend’s neck and threatened to kill him with a knife to his face after he wouldn’t let her look through his phone.

Evelyn Gisselle Melendez, 20, is charged with aggravated assault family violence.

Officers were dispatched to the 3800 block of Jo Ann Drive just after 9 a.m. on Wednesday for an assault call.

The victim said he and Melendez had been living together since they started dating four months ago.

The victim told officers on the scene he’d been trying to break up with Melendez, and when the victim wouldn’t let Melendez look through his phone, she became irate, came up behind the victim with a jump rope and wrapped it around his neck.

Melendez then pulled the jump rope tight so the victim couldn’t breathe and began yelling at him.

Eventually, the victim said Melendez let the rope go, and as the victim gasped for air, Melendez approached him with a knife in her hand and put it to his face and said she would kill him.

Melendez was arrested in November 2019 on two counts of assault family violence and injury to a child.

Melendez was booked into the Wichita County jail Wednesday morning and released today on a $25,000 bond.