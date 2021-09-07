Women accused of forcing way into apartment, pepper spraying residents

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Two Wichita Falls women are accused of forcing their way into an apartment on Brook and assaulting the female resident, and then pepper spraying the woman and her boyfriend.

Samantha Carbajal and Peyton Rangel are charged with burglary of an apartment in the 2400 block of Brook.

Police say one victim said someone knocked on her door Sunday morning around 2 a.m. and when she opened it, Carbajal forced her way in and struck the victim multiple times in the head. During the assault, Rangel pepper sprayed her and her boyfriend.

Both women have since been released on a $10,000 bond.

