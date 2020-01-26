Women gather in fellowship at Floral Heights’ 8th annual Spirit Day for Women

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTl) — A church in town invited all women in the Texoma community to gather in fellowship Saturday.

Floral Heights Methodist Church celebrated the 8th annual Spirit Day for Women.

This year’s topic was “Being Thirsty? Let Jesus Fill Your Cup” where they listened to a speech by guest speaker Carol Sallee.

They also enjoyed a performance by vocalist before heading to lunch to discuss the day.

Chairwoman of spirit day Anita Beeks likes the opportunity this event brings for the women in and around Wichita Falls.

“We like to bring this to the Wichita Falls area, so we don’t have to go out of town,” Beeks said. “We can have a wonderful morning together we can dine together, then we leave here we have something to handle our spiritual thirst.”

Eight years ago, Beeks created spirit day for women to dedicate a day to celebrate the women in the community. She felt the need to have a day where everyone could get together and enjoy a speaker on the topic of the day and be able to talk about it with other women.