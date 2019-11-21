Wonder and Glory: A worship experience for Christmas

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Faith Baptist Church invites you and your family on Sunday, December 15, for a special service highlighting “Wonder and Glory.”

Wonderful Christmas music from Stix ‘N Tones children’s program and multi-generational worship team begin at 11:00 a.m.

The congregation is invited to worship through song with Faith Baptist Church.

Sunday School is available beginning at 9:50 a.m. with many options to choose.

Visit the website for information on other events and activities at the church.