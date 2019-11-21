Wonder and Glory: A worship experience for Christmas

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Faith Baptist Church invites you and your family on Sunday, December 15, for a special service highlighting “Wonder and Glory.”

Wonderful Christmas music from Stix ‘N Tones children’s program and multi-generational worship team begin at 11:00 a.m. 

The congregation is invited to worship through song with Faith Baptist Church. 

Sunday School is available beginning at 9:50 a.m. with many options to choose.

Visit the website for information on other events and activities at the church. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story