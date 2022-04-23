BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — The Friberg-Cooper Volunteer Fire Department played host to Woodystock 2022 in Burkburnett, a one-day family event and fundraiser with red dirt music and lots of vendors.

Folks headed out to the banks of the Red River to see the Texas vs Oklahoma Volunteer Fire Department Chili Cook-Off, as well as, wrestling and a kids zone for the little ones.

Festival goers say it’s nice to get the community together again after more than two years of the pandemic.

“Well I think it’s important to bring the community together, of course, and it’s positive and uplifting you know for everybody. Especially after going through COVID,” Alaina Lowe said. “It’s just been a good time and nice weather and good drinks and good entertainment.”

The festival continued through midnight.

The Friberg-Cooper VFD took over putting on this festival to raise funds for the department.