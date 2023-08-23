WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Two lanes of Central Freeway were temporarily closed after a semi wrecked into a work convoy Wednesday.

Around 11:26 a.m. Wednesday, August 23, responders were called to the southbound lanes of Central Freeway near the Seymour exit for a report that a City of Wichita Falls fleet service semi struck part of a work convoy vehicle.

According to a Wichita Falls Police officer, the driver of the City vehicle was attempting to switch lanes to avoid the work convoy on the right hand side of the road.

The officer said while the City driver was checking behind them to change lanes, they hit the convoy and damaged the right front of the City truck. The convoy truck was not hit directly, but the Scorpion arm was on the left rear side and sustained some damage.

WFPD said there were no injuries in this incident.

A hazmat team also responded to the scene for fuel that spilled on the freeway. Our reporter on scene was told the cleanup shouldn’t take long.