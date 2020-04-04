Breaking News
Wichita Co. officials confirm two new COVID-19 cases, total now 46
Work Services Corp. looks to hire 40 employees amid COVID-19

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It’s a hard time for many as people have lost their jobs and their paychecks, but one local business is hiring right now.

Work Services Corporation has nearly 40 openings between Wichita Falls and Lawton.

The corporation is looking for people to serve in military base dining hall operations, junitorial positions for state operations as well as land scaping and lawn mowing.

If you are concerned about safety amid the coronavirus outbreak right now, vice president of human resources said not to worry about that.

“We understand that this time is a scary time, we are making sure that our employees are provided with the effective PPEs, we’re practicing social distancing in all of our interactions,” Work Services Corporation VP of HR Rob Propp said.

Propp also said the business is committed to empowering people with disabilities, as 75% of work will be performed by people with significant disabilites and veterans.

Click here if you’d like to apply.

