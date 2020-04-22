Work Services Corporation awarded contract with Defense Logistics Agency

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) While many still face uncertainties regarding job security during the pandemic, Work Services Corporation, on the other hand, is providing jobs.

The WSC has been awarded a contract that is expected to last for a lifetime, meaning more people will have an income.

WSC carpenter, William Hale, is one of many at the corporation who is able to make a living during this pandemic.

“I’m happy to have someplace to work, a lot of people are out of work so it’s just something good for me,” Hale said.

This is as a result of a contract awarded to the corporation by the Defense Logistics Agency, manufacturing wooden tent pins to be supplied to the army.

“This is our first contract that I know of with the Defense Logistics Agency and it’s also the first time we’ve been a supplier for the U.S. Army,” President and CEO of Work Services David Toogood said. “It’s a small contract, it’s about 2 1/2 jobs is what it creates but the good thing about it is it’s gonna last for a long time.”

Toogood said they have never done this type of woodwork before, so this also allows an environment for growth for employees.

“I’m the newest guy here so it was more of a learning experience for me how to work the machines, what they’ll be making while we do it,” Hale said. “This contract here is a blessing to all of us.”

The contract is indefinite.

The WSC provides job opportunities for people with disabilities who Toogood said tend to be most affected by economic hardship.

“The fact that our business is primarily essential and was able to provide stability and income for these folks is really a great thing,” Toogood said.

Toogood said he considers the employees, like Hale, heroes as they continue to provide essential services for the community.

WSC is hiring company-wide for the various positions.